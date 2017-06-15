Cobblers midfielder Harry Beautyman makes free transfer switch to Stevenage

Midfielder Harry Beautyman has left the Cobblers and joined Sky Bet League Two side Stevenage on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old was signed by Rob Page for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough United last summer, but failed to shine in a Cobblers shirt.

There were highs for the player, as he scored in the Sixfields win over Milton Keynes, the 3-1 victory at Swindon Town and the 1-1 draw at Coventry City, but after a bright start his influence waned.

Once Justin Edinburgh became manager in January, the Londoner's first team opportunities became even more limited, and he was transfer-listed at the end of the season.

He becomes the second of four transfer-listed players to find new clubs, following on from Rod McDonald who has joined another league two side, Coventry.

"I know Harry was looking to play first team football and this is a good move for him," said Town boss Edinburgh.

"He didn't play as much here as he would have liked last season, so we spoke at the end of the season.

"We were honest in saying he may have found that his opportunities remained limited here moving forwards and so we made him available for transfer.

"This move works for all parties. He goes with our best wishes, his attitude here was first class and we wish him every success with his new club."

In all, Beautyman made 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring four goals.

The two transfer-listed players still looking for new clubs are midfielder Jak McCourt, and left-back Raheem Hanley.