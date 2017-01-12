Cobblers loan target Toney signs for league one rivals Scunthorpe United

The Cobblers have missed out on the loan signing of Ivan Toney after the striker opted for a switch to Scunthorpe United.

Town were keen on signing their former player from Newcastle United last week, with chairman Kelvin Thomas saying the club 'had done whatever we can' to bring Toney back to Sixfields.

But the 20-year-old had more than one option, and has chosen instead to sign for Sky Bet League One title chasers Scunthorpe.

And that means Toney could well be lining up against the Cobblers this weekend, as the Iron are at Sixfields on Saturday.

Toney came through the youth ranks at the Cobblers and made his professional debut for the club as a 16-year-old.

He was sold to Newcastle in the summer of 2015, and has since spent loan spells at Barnsley and Shrewsbury, where he scored seven goals in the first half of this season.

“It’s a great side, and I can’t wait to get started," said Toney after his first day of training at Glanford Park. “I want to kick on now and get goals here.

"As a striker you want loads of chances and loads of crosses to get your tally up.

“Scunthorpe have been scoring a lot of goals, and hopefully I can now get among them and get on the end of the crosses.”

On what will be his first return to Sixfields as a player, Toney says he is looking forward to it, but is only thinking about claiming three points for his new club.

“It’s a nice fixture to go back to where I started my career,” said the Eastfield boy.

"I’m obviously at Scunthorpe now, so the main concentration is getting the win and scoring goals. Hopefully we can get the job done at the weekend and go from there.”