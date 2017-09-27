Cobblers boss Hasselbaink waiting on Matt Crooks injury news

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says it is still too early to determine the extent of the knee injury suffered by midfielder Matt Crooks at MK Dons on Tuesday night.

The Town manager did confirm that striker Chris Long is facing a spell on the sidelines with his ongoing hamstring problem, but there was good news on midfielder John-Joe O'Toole who has started running again, and is closing in on a return to full-time training.

There is also good news on Sam Foley, but Aaron Phillips is still a long way off fitness, although he is now walking without the aid of crutches.

Crooks was injured in the process of shooting at goal just before the half-time interval at Stadium MK, and on Wednesday morning he was still being assessed by the club's medical team.

"There is no news yet, he is inside and he is going to be assessed,so I can't tell you yet" said Hasselbaink ahead of taking training at Moulton College on Wednesday.

"When took the shot he took a kick on his knee and he twisted it a little bit, but fingers crossed."

On O'Toole, who underwent a minor operation on his groin problem two weeks ago, the Town boss said: "John-Joe is on the field and running hard, and he should get back into training with the squad next week."

The news is not so positive on Burnley loan man Long, who was forced off during the first half of Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bradford City.

"Chris is going to be out for a little bit," said Hasselbaink. "He has got a problem with his hamstring.

"He has been struggling with that since before I came in, and I have now said to take him out and get him properly tight before he comes back in."

On the club's other players who have been missing through injury, the Cobblers boss added: "Sam Foley is ready for selection, and he will be involved with us.

"Aaron Phillips is recovering, but is not on the pitch yet. He is off his crutches though."

Town suffered no other fresh injury concerns during the 0-0 draw at Stadium MK.