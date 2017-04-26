Cobblers announce pre-season training camp in Spain

The Cobblers have announced they will spend a week at a training camp in Spain as part of their pre-season build up in this summer.

The Cobblers will fly to Alicante before transferring to their training camp on Sunday July 9, and will return to England on Saturday, July 15.

Justin Edinburgh

During the week in Spain, there will be an open training session, a BBQ giving supporters the opportunity to meet the players and a match that will be played on Friday, July 14.

The opponents and kick off time of the match is yet to be confirmed, but the match will be played at the Oliva Nova complex which is around 100km north of Alicante Airport.

"Now that we have secured league one football for next season it is a good time starting to think about the preparation for that campaign," said manager Justin Edinburgh.

"We are putting plans together for pre-season and we want to give any supporters interested in travelling over to Spain as much notice of our plans as possible, which is why we are announcing the initial details and the confirmed date of the game now.

"The facilities over there are first class, they will provide an excellent base for us for a week and we hope that any supporters who travel will appreciate the chance to enjoy some football and meet the players in the Spanish sunshine."

It will be the first time the Cobblers have travelled to Spain for a pre-season trip since 2004, when they spent a week in Seville.

In recent seasons, the club has opted against making trips abroad as part of pre-season preparations.

Details of other pre-season games and further details on this trip will be announced in due course, but the Cobblers have confirmed they will travel to Kettering Town for the Maunsell Cup Final on Saturday, July 22.