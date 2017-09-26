Boss Hasselbaink says Cobblers 'deserved more' after seeing plenty of positives in MK Dons draw

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was delighted with his side's performance in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with MK Dons, saying they 'deserved more' from the game.

Northampton were the better team for much of Tuesday's game at Stadium MK but there was no way past the two goalkeepers, with home stopper Lee Nicholls producing a fine stop to deny Dean Bowditch in the closest either side came.

Nonetheless, Hasselbaink took away plenty of positives and now hopes his side can build on the performance going forward.

"I think we deserved more," he said afterwards. "Their goalkeeper made a brilliant save from Dean Bowditch and I think we played really well.

"We pressed them when we needed to, we kept the ball, we played, we passed, we competed and we were the better team.

"They are a good side and they've got really good players who are going to give you trouble at times and you'll have to defend really well and I think we did that.

"So I don't think it was a battling point, in a way it was two points dropped. But, on the other hand, the goalkeeper is there to do a job and he made a brilliant save to stop us."

Town suffered a blow when Matt Crooks was forced off at half-time with a knee injury, though the seriousness of it is not yet known, but Bowditch, on in his place, was influential in much of the visitors' good play in the second period.

"Matt Crooks picked up good positions and gave their midfield trouble," added Hasselbaink. "They changed system. They started in a 4-4-2 and changed to a 4-3-3 and they had a foothold in the game.

"It was harder to find Crooks and unfortunately he got injured. He brings depth to our game and when Dean Bowditch came in he did really well.

"He had a few moments where he really asked questions to the centre-half and we was unlucky with his shot, and there was a chance from a corner when Ash Taylor headed it too well.

"We had the best chances but I'm happy. It's an away point and it's something to really build on moving to the next game.

"The performances have been good but we need to make sure we do it regularly.

"They showed today that they can play under pressure because there is pressure to play here. They've got a lot of quality here and to be able to play like that, I'm very happy."