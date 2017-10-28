Boss Hasselbaink salutes 'magnificent team performance' after Cobblers edge out Blackpool

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink heaped praise on his side's 'magnificent team performance' after they overcame Blackpool at Sixfields on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins' well-taken goal on 20 minutes proved decisive as Blackpool enjoyed plenty of possession without ever opening up the home side, who deservedly clinched back-to-back wins.

They remain in the Sky Bet League One drop zone but climb a place to 21st and are now only three points adrift of Doncaster in 17th.

"Looking at the game, we could have done better with the ball at certain stages but, as a team performance, it was very good," said Hasselbaink afterwards.

"We didn't give a chance away and the centre-backs had a magnificent game.

"We did suffer because they had more of the ball but we had more of the chances and it could have been 2-0 or even 3-0.

"Do I think we need to grow in confidence with the ball? Yes. But we are making steps and I'm pleased that we're making steps.

"It was a magnificent team performance as a team and that's what it's all about - it's a team spot and we were organised.

"There were a few individuals who stood out, for example the centre-halves and Shaun McWilliams who was absolutely fantastic as a right-back and I thought Daniel Powell was amazing.

"The amount of work that they do was second to none today and we don't mind who scores the goals - if we share it all over the squad then I'm happy because it means you can get goals from anywhere and that's good to have."