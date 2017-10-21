Boss Hasselbaink is a happy man after Cobblers clinch 'massive' win at Gillingham

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink declared himself 'very pleased' with his side's 'massive' 2-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

Northampton earned their first away victory of the season at Priestfield where Daniel Powell and Matt Grimes were both on the scoresheet with a goal in each half.

And both goals were of supreme quality, Powell smashing home via the post before Grimes did likewise with his pinpoint free-kick 17 minutes from time.

Lee Martin did bring Gills level on the hour-mark but, much to the relief of Hasselbaink, the Cobblers held out for only a third league win of the season.

"I'm very pleased," he said. "Coming to this place, with those conditions and knowing that it's a tough game but also with the positions that both teams are in, there's extra emotions on it.

"I thought we were a little bit under pressure for the first 20 minutes but then the goal settled us and from there we played a lot better.

"We were organised and we knew there were going to be a lot of long balls so we had to make sure we were strong to the second ball.

"The goal to make it 1-1 was a little bit disappointing because I think we could have done better but then Matt Grimes pops up with a brilliant free-kick.

"From there, we were never in trouble. We were always solid and we got stronger as the game went on."

After Tuesday's heartening draw at Rochdale, Hasselbaink was under no illusions as to the importance of picking up victory on Saturday.

And thankfully his side delivered in the wind-swept conditions, though for the time being they remain in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone and still three points adrift of safety.

"It's very important that we got the three points, especially for the fans who travelled in their numbers again today," added the Town manager.

"After the Tuesday game, where we actually should have won as well, to come here and take the win is massive for us."