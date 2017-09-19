Boss Hasselbaink disappointed as Cobblers are denied '100 per cent' penalty in Wigan defeat

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was adamant his side were denied a late penalty during Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic, denying them what would have been a hard-fought draw.

Trailing 1-0 to Michael Jacobs' fine goal with just minutes remaining, Northampton looked to have a valid penalty shout after the ball appeared to strike the arm of a Wigan defender but when referee Anthony Backhouse blew his whistle, it was to award a free-kick against Alex Revell for an apparent push.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink issues instructions to his Cobblers team at Wigan

"It was 100 per cent handball from a Wigan player," said Hasselbaink. "The referee said there was a push in the back, but Revell was standing in front of him so how could it be a push in the back?

"I've watched it again and there was nothing in it."

Town battled hard against the much-fancied Latics and their resistance was only broken by Jacobs' crisp strike on 56 minutes, bringing an end to Hasselbaink's unbeaten start in charge of the Cobblers.

He added: "I'm a little bit disappointed to lose to a goal from distance like that.

Dave Buchanan holds off the attentions of former Cobblers striker Ivan Toney

"We closed them down really well tonight but the time we didn't do they had the shot and it was a goal.

"That's unfortunate, but I think it was a very good display from us. At times we can be calmer because we panic a little bit that's a time thing.

"Playing with Regan Poole for the first time, a young boy, and Raheem Hanley making his first start and then putting in that display I think we did well.

"On a luckier day Leon Barnett scores and the referee gives us a penalty for handball."