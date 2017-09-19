Boss Hasselbaink disappointed as Cobblers are denied '100 per cent' penalty in Wigan defeat

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was adamant his side were denied a late penalty during Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic, denying them what would have been a hard-fought draw.
Trailing 1-0 to Michael Jacobs' fine goal with just minutes remaining, Northampton looked to have a valid penalty shout after the ball appeared to strike the arm of a Wigan defender but when referee Anthony Backhouse blew his whistle, it was to award a free-kick against Alex Revell for an apparent push.
"It was 100 per cent handball from a Wigan player," said Hasselbaink. "The referee said there was a push in the back, but Revell was standing in front of him so how could it be a push in the back?
"I've watched it again and there was nothing in it."
Town battled hard against the much-fancied Latics and their resistance was only broken by Jacobs' crisp strike on 56 minutes, bringing an end to Hasselbaink's unbeaten start in charge of the Cobblers.
He added: "I'm a little bit disappointed to lose to a goal from distance like that.
"We closed them down really well tonight but the time we didn't do they had the shot and it was a goal.
"That's unfortunate, but I think it was a very good display from us. At times we can be calmer because we panic a little bit that's a time thing.
"Playing with Regan Poole for the first time, a young boy, and Raheem Hanley making his first start and then putting in that display I think we did well.
"On a luckier day Leon Barnett scores and the referee gives us a penalty for handball."
