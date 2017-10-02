Boss Hasselbaink delighted as 'attacking and creative' McGugan signs for the Cobblers

Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes new signing Lewis McGugan will add 'a goal threat' to his misfiring team.

Town have signed the 28-year-old free agent on a short-term contract, with McGugan agreeing to a deal that will see him stay at Sixfields until January.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

McGugan has not played a competitive match since the final day of the 2015/16 Sky Bet Championship season, with Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal deeming him surplus to requirements at Hillsborough.

Despite having a year left on his contract, the player agreed to leave the Owls by mutual consent on August 31, and has opted to try and get his career up and running again at Sixfields.

Hasselbaink has worked with McGugan before when he was a coach at Nottingham Forest, and he believes he has signed a real gem.

"We are pleased to welcome Lewis to the squad," said Hasselbaink, who has seen his team fail to score a goal in their past four Sky Bet League One fixtures, three of those matches ending in 1-0 defeats.

"He has been training with us for the last few weeks so we have had a good look at him we believe he will help to improve us.

"He is an attacking, creative player who can make chances for others and he offers a goal threat from midfield, which is important for us.

"Lewis has an excellent pedigree from a higher level and he is a good age with a fair amount of experience.

"He will be added to the squad for the Checkatrade Trophy game at Peterborough United on Tuesday."

McGugan began his career at Nottingham Forest, and was part of the Colin Calderwood team that won promotion from league one.

Since then he has played all of his football in the Championship for Forest, Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

In his career to date, McGugan has scored 64 goals in 227 starts and 86 substitute appearances.