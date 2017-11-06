Cobblers will face trip to Doncaster if they win FA Cup replay at Scunthorpe

The Cobblers will travel to Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup - if they can win their replay at Scunthorpe United next Tuesday.
Town and the Iron drew 0-0 in their first round tie at Sixfields on Saturday, and now know what the prize is on offer for the winners of the replay.
It is another tough draw, and means the Cobblers will face another all-Sky Bet League One tie if they can get the better of Graham Alexander’s men at Glanford Park.
The draw was made live on BBC2 on Monday night, with former Manchester United striker Andy Cole and ex-Bolton Wanderers forward Kevin Davies doing the honours.
The Cobblers have already played Doncaster in the league this season, with Town beating the south Yorkshire side 1-0 in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first game in charge,
The second round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of December 2/3.
FA Cup second round draw in full
Woking or Bury v Peterborough or Tranmere
MK Dons v Maidstone
Newport County v Cambridge
Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay
Port Vale v Yeovil
Shrewsbury v Morecambe
Doncaster v Northampton or Scunthorpe
Slough Town v Rochdale
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton
Stevenage v Swindon
Mansfield v Guiseley or Accrington
Gateshead v Luton
Bradford v Plymouth
Blackburn v Crewe
AFC Fylde v Wigan
Gillingham v Carlisle
Notts County v Oxford City
Forest Green v Exeter
Chorley or Fleetwood vs Hereford
Coventry vs Boreham Wood
