Cobblers will face trip to Doncaster if they win FA Cup replay at Scunthorpe

The Cobblers will travel to Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup - if they can win their replay at Scunthorpe United next Tuesday.

Town and the Iron drew 0-0 in their first round tie at Sixfields on Saturday, and now know what the prize is on offer for the winners of the replay.

It is another tough draw, and means the Cobblers will face another all-Sky Bet League One tie if they can get the better of Graham Alexander’s men at Glanford Park.

The draw was made live on BBC2 on Monday night, with former Manchester United striker Andy Cole and ex-Bolton Wanderers forward Kevin Davies doing the honours.

The Cobblers have already played Doncaster in the league this season, with Town beating the south Yorkshire side 1-0 in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s first game in charge,

The second round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of December 2/3.

FA Cup second round draw in full

Woking or Bury v Peterborough or Tranmere

MK Dons v Maidstone

Newport County v Cambridge

Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay

Port Vale v Yeovil

Shrewsbury v Morecambe

Doncaster v Northampton or Scunthorpe

Slough Town v Rochdale

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton

Stevenage v Swindon

Mansfield v Guiseley or Accrington

Gateshead v Luton

Bradford v Plymouth

Blackburn v Crewe

AFC Fylde v Wigan

Gillingham v Carlisle

Notts County v Oxford City

Forest Green v Exeter

Chorley or Fleetwood vs Hereford

Coventry vs Boreham Wood