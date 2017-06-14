Cobblers will be in the black for the new season

The Cobblers will be hoping for a little bit of black magic when they take to the field wearing their new away kit in Sky Bet League One next season.

The Nike manufactured kit is launched tonight (Weds), and is available immediately online before going on sale in the club shop from Friday morning.

The away shirt is made with Nike Dry fabric and Dri-FIT technology to help the wearer stay dry and comfortable.

The shirt, which is the same design as last season’s claret home shirt, features white sleeve panels and cuffs, alongside a white V-neck design.

The shirt will be matched up with black shorts with white trim, and the kit is completed with white socks.

The kit also features the redesigned University of Northampton logo on the front, with the Opus Energy logo on the back.

Sales of the short will begin in the club shop at Sixfields at 10am on Friday, and printing and badging is also available. Please ask in store for more details.

Supporters can order the shirt online now via ntfc.clubstore.co.uk, and all sizes are available in adult and junior, up to XXL adult sizes.

In store sales begin on Friday (10am-5pm) and the store will be open again on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Saturday will also see new signing Billy Waters will be in the store from noon to 1pm on Saturday.

The striker will be there to meet and chat with supporters, as well as sign autographs.

The club says the 2017/18 home kit will be revealed at a later date.