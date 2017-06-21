Cobblers to kick off Sky Bet League One campaign at Shrewsbury Town

The Cobblers will kick off the new Sky Bet League One season with a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, August 5.

As it was last season, the first home game of the campaign for Town is a clash with Fleetwood Town on August 12, before Justin Edinburgh’s team head for Charlton Athletic on August 19.

Justin Edinburgh

There is an early chance to resume derby rivalry with Peterborough United, as they visit Sixfields on Saturday, August 26, with the return trip to London Road scheduled for Easter Monday, on April 2.

Christmas sees the Cobblers entertain Blackburn Rovers for the first time in the league since 1966 on Saturday, December 23, before Edinburgh and his players head for Doncaster Rovers on Boxing Day.

Town then travel to Portsmouth on Saturday, December 30, before hosting relegated Wigan Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The season ends with a home game against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, May 5, which it is anticipated will be a 5.30pm kick-off.

Other key dates to look out for include a first trip in the league to Blackburn’s Ewood Park since 1967, and that is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, while Town travel to near neighbours Milton Keynes Dons on Tuesday, September 26, and host them on Saturday, January 20.

The trip across the county border to take on Oxford Unted is pencilled in for Saturday, November 11, with Us coming to Sixfields on Saturday, February 24.

Other key home fixtures see Portsmouth come to Sixfields on Tuesday, September 12, Bradford City are in town on Saturday, September 23, and Charlton on Saturday, March 31.

There is a seaside trip to Southend on Saturday, September 16, while the trek to promoted Blackpool is scheduled for Saturday, March 3, with the Seasiders in Northampton on Saturday, October 28.

There are a couple of lengthy midweek trips thrown into the mix as well, with Town travelling to Devon to take on Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, November 21, and off to Greater Manchester to play Rochdale on Tuesday, October 17.

Full Cobblers provisional fixture list

All fixtures subject to change

Sat Aug 5 Shrewsbury Town A

Tues/Weds Aug 8/9 Queens Park Rangers A - Carabao Cup round one

Sat Aug 12 Fleetwood Town H

Sat Aug 19 Charlton Athletic A

Sat Aug 26 Peterborough United H

Sat Sep 2 Wigan Athletic A International Date

Sat Sep 9 Doncaster Rovers H

Tue Sep 12 Portsmouth H

Sat Sep 16 Southend United A

Sat Sep 23 Bradford City H

Tue Sep 26 Milton Keynes Dons A

Sat Sep 30 Rotherham United A

Sat Oct 7 Bristol Rovers H

Sat Oct 14 A.F.C. Wimbledon H

Tue Oct 17 Rochdale A

Sat Oct 21 Gillingham A

Sat Oct 28 Blackpool H

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Oxford United A

Sat Nov 18 Scunthorpe United H

Tue Nov 21 Plymouth Argyle A

Sat Nov 25 Bury H

Sat Dec 2 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Dec 16 Walsall H

Sat Dec 23 Blackburn Rovers H

Tue Dec 26 Doncaster Rovers A

Sat Dec 30 Portsmouth A

Mon Jan 1 Wigan Athletic H

Sat Jan 6 Southend United H Emirates FA Cup 3

Sat Jan 13 Bradford City A

Sat Jan 20 Milton Keynes Dons H

Sat Jan 27 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat Feb 3 Rochdale H

Sat Feb 10 A.F.C. Wimbledon A

Tue Feb 13 Gillingham H

Sat Feb 17 Scunthorpe United A

Sat Feb 24 Oxford United H

Sat Mar 3 Blackpool A

Sat Mar 10 Bristol Rovers A

Sat Mar 17 Rotherham United H

Sat Mar 24 Fleetwood Town A

Sat Mar 31 Charlton Athletic H

Mon Apr 2 Peterborough United A

Sat Apr 7 Shrewsbury Town H

Sat Apr 14 Bury A

Sat Apr 21 Plymouth Argyle H

Sat Apr 28 Walsall A

Sat May 5 Oldham Athletic H