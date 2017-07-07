Cobblers to face derby rivals Peterborough United in Checkatrade Trophy

The Cobblers will have a third derby date with Peterborough United this season after the teams were drawn in the same group in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy - although it is yet to be announced if the match will be played at Sixfields or London Road.

The EFL announced the groups for the competition on Friday, but have yet to confirm the fixture dates or venues, or which category one club Under-21 side will be in the groups.

The Cobblers have been drawn in southern section Group H with fellow Sky Bet League One side Posh and league two Cambridge United, with an U21 team yet to be announced.

The draw for which category one club will play where is to be made next Wednesday, as well as the fixture details.

The Cobblers will draw one of Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, Reading, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, who were in Town’s group last season.