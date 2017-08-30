Cobblers striker Revell taking the positives from Checkatrade Trophy draw

Striker Alex Revell believes there were positives to take from the Cobblers’ performance in their Checkatrade Trophy clash with Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

Town avoided defeat for the first time this season as they shared the spoils with the Sky Bet League Two side, before picking up a bonus point with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against Shaun Derry’s men.

If we don’t look at the positives it’s going to be a long season. The only way is up, the only way we can go is to improve and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do Cobblers striker Alex Revell

Revell was the man on the target for the Cobblers, notching his second goal of the season to cancel out Piero Mingoia’s openier just moments earlier, and the 34-year-old felt it was a much-imporved performance from Justin Edinburgh’s side.

The under pressure Town manager, reeling from criticism for the team’s performance in Saturday’s 4-1 derby beating at the hands of Peterborough United, switched to a 4-4-2 formation, and Revell felt that move was a success.

“The good thing is we created chances (on Tuesday) and in patches we looked a lot better which is what we needed,” said the former MK Dons front man, who insists the rebuilt Town squad is beginning to gel.

“We’re seeing signs of everyone coming together.

“There are no excuses. You can’t come in and not pull your weight because there’s someone now that wants your place.

“When we signed all these players (14 have arrived at Sixfields this summer) we said that this is what we wanted.

“If we don’t look at the positives it’s going to be a long season.

“The only way is up, the only way we can go is to improve and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do.”

The draw with Cambridge ended a run of five straight defeats to start the new season, and came off the back of that derby demolition from Posh.

“From our point of view, Tuesday’s game was about putting right Saturday and the last five games,” said Revell.

“They didn’t deserve to score in the first-half and we had control of the game and it was nice the lads showed character and we came back into it.

“We did well and should have scored more in the first-half to be honest.”

A big plus for Revell is that he has found his scoring range, having notched the consolation against Peterborough as well as in the draw with Cambridge.

He won’t get the chance to extend that run this weekend as the Cobblers’ trip to Wigan Athletic has been postponed, thanks to the Latics having three players called up for international duty.

And Revell is not sure if that is a good or bad thing for the Cobblers.

“I’m pleased for myself with the goals but we’ve got a lot of hard work to do now,” he said.

“I’m not sure if being off on Saturday will help us or not because we’ll get some good work on the training ground but the only way to bounce back is to play another game.

“Maybe to have gone away to a club that’s doing well and expected to go up, sometimes that’s when it changes and fortunes change.

“I thought in stages we looked better (on Tuesday) but in other stages we were a little bit nervous maybe.

“We’ve got a week and a bit to iron out what needs to be done in preparation for our next game.”

That next game is against newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, September 9, while the postponed Wigan match has been rearranged to be played on Tuesday, September 19 (ko 7.45pm).