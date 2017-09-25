Cobblers striker Leon Lobjoit joins Corby Town in loan deal

Cobblers striker Leon Lobjoit has joined county neighbours Corby Town on a one-month loan deal.

The Steelmen, who play in the Evo-Stik League South, already have another Town youngster in their ranks in Lewis Irwin, who is at Rockingham Triangle on a work experience basis.

Lobjoit hasn’t featured for the Cobblers since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink became manager, and only made one substitute appearance under previous boss Justin Edinburgh, in the Carabao Cup loss at Queens Park Rangers in early August.

“We feel this is the ideal platform for Leon to go out and get some 90 minutes of competitive football under his belt on a regular basis,” said Hasselbaink.

“We’ll be monitoring him closely whilst he’s away and the chance to play regular first team football over the next month will stand him in good stead and help continue his development.”

Lobjoit was signed at the back end of last season after he enjoyed a prolific run of scoring form in the United Counties League Division One.

The former MK Dons and Coventry City youngster scored an incredible 67 goals in all competitions before Town snapped him up in March.

The Steelmen are in league action on Tuesday night when the travel to Chasetown, and then on Saturday they host Stocksbridge Park Steels.

David Bell’s team have struggled to find their form in the opening weeks of the campaign, and currently sit fourth bottom having won just two of their opening nine league games.