Cobblers sign Huddersfield keeper Coddington

Cobblers have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Luke Coddington on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields.

Coddington, who began his career at Middlesbrough and represented England up to under 19 level, enjoyed a successful loan spell at Wrexham last season.

He has spent a number of weeks training with the Cobblers, and appeared in a 5-2 pre-season win at Corby Town earlier this month.

Coddington will add depth to a goalkeeping department that also includes David Cornell, who has started the opening three matches of the season, and youngster James Goff.

“Luke has hugely impressed us and we are delighted to add him to the squad,” said Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh.

“He is a highly thought of keeper and we think he is an excellent prospect.

“He has always been on our list this summer, but his availability as a permanent signing this week changed our thinking.

“We felt a decision had to be made and we didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity of signing Luke, while waiting for some of the other loan options.

“We wanted to be in control of our own destiny.

“Luke will provide excellent competition for David Cornell and with two weeks of the transfer window left, while the squad is now generally settled, we may still see some movement before the window closes.”