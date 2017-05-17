Cobblers sign Gateshead defender George Smith for undisclosed fee

The Cobblers have made their second signing of the summer with the capture of Gateshead left-back George Smith for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields, and becomes manager Justin Edinburgh’s second close season acquisition following on from the capture of Milton Keynes Dons winger Daniel Powell.

Smith, who has been brought in to provide competition in the squad for Dave Buchanan. started his career at his hometown club Barnsley.

He spent two season in Sky Bet League One at Oakwell, making 36 starts and eight substitute appearances for the Tykes.

The south Yorkshire club released Smith at the end of the 2015/16 season, having had the inital offer of a contract extension withdrawn by the Oakwell club following their promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

Smith, who also spent a month on loan at Crawley Town while a Barnsley player, dropped down the Vanarama National League, signing a one-year deal with Gateshead who are managed by former Leeds United and Port Vale defender Neil Aspin.

He was a regular in the Gateshead first team as they finished eigth in the table, making 34 starts and four substitute appearances, netting once, and was earlier this month offered a new contract by the north east club.

But he is keen to resurrect his Football League career, and has been given that chance at Sixfields.