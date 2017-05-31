Cobblers sign Bury central defender Leon Barnett on two-year deal

The Cobblers have signed Bury central defender Leon Barnett on a two-year deal.

Justin Edinburgh has snapped up the 31-year-old who has had his contract terminated at Gigg Lane, and officially joins Town on July 1.

Barnett is a hugely experienced player, who has played at Premier League level with West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, and the Championship with Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City.

He began his career at Luton Town, where he made 70 first team appearances after progressing through the Kenilworth Road youth system.

He was sold to the Baggies in the summer of 2007 for a whopping £2.5 million, and spent four seasons at the Hawthorns, making more than 50 appearances for them, including 11 in the Premier League, before he was loaned out to Coventry City and then Norwich City.

He again played in the Premier League for the Canaries between 2011 and 2013, before being loaned to Cardiff City in the Championship, where he worked with current Cobblers assistant boss Dave Kerslake, who was number two to Malky Mackay.

In August, 2013, Barnett left Norwich and signed for Wigan Athletic, playing a full season in the Championship as the Latics were relegated, but then helped the north west team to the league one title the following season.

Last summer, Barnett signed for Bury on a free transfer, and he played 26 times for the Shakers last season, including in their 3-0 win over the Cobblers at Gigg Lane on April 22.