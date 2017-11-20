Cobblers’ Portsmouth trip switched to lunchtime kick-off to allow internet broadcast

The Cobblers have announced their Checkatrade Trophy clash at Portsmouth on Saturday, December 2 will kick off at 12.30pm - and that the game will be broadcast live on the internet.

The fixture has already been brought forward from its scheduled date of Tuesday, December 5, as both sides were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first round stage, and that left them with a free weekend.

And the decision has now been made to kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm, to allow the match to be broadcast live on both clubs’ iFollow service.

A club statment read: “Video coverage of the second round tie will also be streamed exclusively live to UK (and international) Cobblers fans on the club’s iFollow service in what is a first for Northampton Town.

“This decision follows the news earlier this year that EFL clubs will be able to stream Checkatrade Trophy games to a domestic audience as part of new broadcasting arrangements being put in place.

“The new deal kicks in from the start of 2019/20 but the Checkatrade Trophy live streaming right has been brought forward to take effect from this season’s competition, starting in the second round.

“It will also form part of a wider trial for the EFL and its clubs as plans are made to deliver live domestic streaming for any non-Saturday 3pm league and live TV games from the start of next season.

“Clubs and broadcasters are unable to show any live games between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday within the UK, and so the kick off has been brought forward to 12.30pm to allow this trial broadcast to take place.

“The EFL plans to announce further details later this week including confirmed pricing for supporters.”