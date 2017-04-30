Cobblers hand contracts to academy products Iaciofano and Goff

Boss Justin Edinburgh has handed professional contracts to Cobblers adademy products Joe Iaciofano and James Goff.

Striker Iaciofano has already made three brief substitute appearances for the first team, while Goff is a goalkeeper.

Joe Iaciofano

Both players have enjoyed loan spells in non-League this season, with Iaciofano playing in the Evo-Stik Northern League Premier Division with Corby Town, and Goff turning out for UCL Premier Division side Sileby Rangers.

“I have been impressed with both players and they deserve their contracts,” said Edinburgh, who last week handed another academy product, Shaun McWilliams, his League first start for the club.

“Both have benefited from loan spells away from the club, playing with and against experienced players and they have come back better for it.

“Full credit goes to Trevor Gould and the staff in the Academy.

“With Shaun McWilliams also making progress, we are seeing a high calibre of player coming through at the moment.

“Not only are these boys from the Academy, they are local lads and that gives us all at the club an immense feeling of pride to see local players coming through.

“That said, there is a lot of hard work ahead of them.

“They know we are looking to improve the squad for next season, and they know they will need to work hard to try and force their way into the squad, but that is their challenge and we are delighted with their progress so far.”