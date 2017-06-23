Cobblers defender Buchanan relaxed over recruitment lull at Sixfields

Cobblers defender Dave Buchanan says he is unconcerned by the recent lack of recruitment activity at Sixfields.

Justin Edinburgh and head of recruitment Andy Melville are working hard to boost the squad ahead of the new season, with the Town boss admitting he still needs to sign six new players.

We have all been around the game a long time and a lot of things don’t get done until the middle of July Cobblers defender Dave Buchanan

Three central defenders, a goalkeeper, a defensive midfielder and a versatile attacker are the positions being targeted and offers have been made, but it has been a frustrating time for everybody at Sixfields.

It is now two weeks since the most recent signing, striker Billy Waters for an undisclosed fee from Cheltenham Town, but Buchanan says the current situation is nothing unusual.

“We have all been around the game a long time and a lot of things don’t get done until the middle of July,” said Buchanan, who along with the rest of the squad returned for pre-season training on Thursday.

“Clubs are holding out to get the best deal, players are still looking to see if they can get the best deal for themselves, and that is all it is.

“It is a bit of a stand-off, a bit of a stalemate at the minute.”

Town have already made a string of signings this summer, with Daniel Powell, George Smith, Sam Foley, Leon Barnett and Waters all new faces, as well as striker Leon Lobjoit, and Buchanan has been impressed with the recruitment to date.

“I have played against a few of them, I have played against Daniel Powell quite a lot at MK Dons, and Leon Barnett is an experienced player who has played at the top level,” said the former Preston North End player.

“I think the gaffer has looked at things and he sees where we need to strtengthen, and he has gone out and got the players he wanted.”

And on what still needs to be done, Buchanan added: “I think we need a few more defenders don’t we? But I will leave that to the manager.

“As long as I am ready to be named on that teamsheet on that first game of the season, then that is all I am focused on.”