Cobblers defender Buchanan delighted with ‘fantastic week’ in Spain

Dave Buchanan says Friday’s 4-1 friendly win over Birmingham City Under-23s brought the curtain down on ‘a fantastic week’ in Spain for the Cobblers.

After five days of intensive training at the Oliva Nova complex on the east coast of Spain, with the players being put through their paces with double sessions, Justin Edinburgh’s side proved too strong for the Blues youngsters.

Dave Buchanan

Alex Revell fired the Cobblers ahead after just seven minutes, and although City equalised on 22 minutes to ensure the teams were all square at the break, second-half strikes from Billy Waters, Marc Richards and Dean Bowditch sealed an emphatic victory.

“It was another good workout for the lads, another 45 minutes pitch time, and it brings to an end an absolutely fantastic week for everybody,” said Buchanan, who played the first half at left-back, before being replaced by George Smith after the break

“Regardless of the the result, it is about getting across the way we want to play, and it is about everybody coming through unscathed, and hopefully we have.

“The lads have played 45 minutes in the game, and they also trained for a couple of hours in the morning.

“That goes to show how fit we have got, and how successful the week has been.

“I feel a lot fitter. It has been a really tough week, but it has been good. The team bonding has been great.

The match was watched by a group of travelling Cobblers supporters, who had also enjoyed a barbecue with the players and staff the evening before, and Buchanan was delighted to see them there.

“It was great to have the fans at the game,” said the 31-year-old.

“A lot of clubs don’t have that at our level, so a massive thankyou to them for the effort they have made.”

The match against Birmingham saw first Cobblers appearances for new signings Ashton Taylor, Regan Poole and Yaser Kasim, and Buchanan says the new faces have fitted well into the squad.

“I thought the new lads did very well, and everybody has contrubuted to the performance,” said the former Preston North End man.

“It is nice to win any match, and that is what we have to do and take into the first League match at Shrewsbury, but all the lads have done well.

“They have all fitted in really well to the squad, they are all great characters, we have all knitted well and I am really excited for the new season.”

The Cobblers players fly home on Saturday, and will then have Sunday off before reporting back to Moulton College for training on Monday.

Town travel to Somerset to play non-League side Frome Town on Tuesday night.