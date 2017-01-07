Cobblers boss Page apologises for ‘men against girls’ comment

Cobblers boss Rob Page has issued an apology for a ‘totally unacceptable’ comment he made after Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Page had summed up his side’s shocking performance by describing it as a case of ‘men against girls’.

It was a ninth defeat in 11 games for Cobblers and clearly had a big effect on the manager, who faced the media after the match.

And after reflecting on the comments he made, Page has decided to apologise.

“Saturday was a very difficult afternoon for everyone,” Page said.

“After the match I made a comment, when speaking to our local media, about the game being a case of ‘men against girls’.

“I immediately realised that this comment was totally unacceptable. No offence was meant by it and I apologise wholeheartedly if any was caused.

“This was an error of judgement I made in the heat of the moment shortly after a very difficult defeat, but that is no excuse, I accept that.”