Cobblers boss Hasselbaink not ruling out making a move for out-of-contract players

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink isn’t ruling out strengthening the Cobblers squad with the signing of out-of-contract players.

With the transfer window now closed until January, the Town manager is restricted in what players he can bring in if he feels an area of the squad needs extra personnel.

Transfers and loan signings are not allowed to be made, but clubs can still take sign players who are unattached, and Hasselbaink says it is an avenue he will consider going down if he feels it is necessary.

The Town boss has had just over a week to assess the squad at his disposal, and is pretty satisfied with what he has saying it has ‘a lot of talent’, but he says he would contemplate bringing in an out-of-contract player if it would boost the quality.

“We are looking,” said the Cobblers boss, who currenly has five first-team squad members out injured in Shaun McWilliams, John-Joe O’Toole, Sam Hoskins, Sam Foley and Aaron Phillips.

“If there is something that can improve us then I will look at it, otherwise, no.”

The Cobblers have claimed two excellent wins out of two since Hasselbaink’s appointment as manager last week.

On Saturday they were 1-0 winners over Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields in the former Chelsea and Leeds United striker’s first game in charge, and they followed it up with another home win on Tuesday, beating Portsmouth 3-1.

Next up for Hasselbaink and the Cobblers is a trip to Southend United on Saturday, and the Town manager will be hoping to make it three wins on the spin.

But he does admit the team are going to have to look after the ball better, having had to hang on for the wins over Rovers and Pompey, with goalkeeper Matt Ingram having to make crucial saves in both matches, particularly on Tuesday night.

“The players put their bodies on the line, but I don’t like my goalkeeper making that many saves,” said Hasselbaink.

“We can improve in that aspect, and we need to look at that.

“We need to defend higher up, but also look after the ball better and keep it more, with better movement.

“We have to control the game more with the ball, as to give yourself more joy and less pressure you need to keep the ball.

“Those things are in the book to improve.”