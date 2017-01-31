Cobblers boss Edinburgh targeting two more signings before transfer window shuts

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has confirmed he is trying to sign two players before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday night.

The Town manager is still hopeful he will be able to bring an a striker and a defender to bolster his squad for the final three months of the season, but also revealed he has been frustrated at missing out on a number of targets in the past couple of weeks.

Edinburgh has already brought in Keshi Anderson and Luke Williams on loan after taking over from Rob Page, with the Welshman having also added Hiram Boateng, Gregg Wylde and Neal Eardley before his sacking.

But the season-ending injury to Sam Hoskins and a calf strain that has ruled out Alex Revell for longer than a month have left the Cobblers squad a little thin on the ground, and Edinburgh wants reinforcements.

“We are certainly trying to bring players in, that’s for sure, we are working tirelessly “ said Edinburgh on Tuesday morning.

“We thought we had some deals close but we have lost out, but that is the nature of the beast because this window is not the best one to be doing business.

“I think the players we have got in have been really astute business, and we are looking to add a couple more, but we get close and then we get knocked back.

“We are trying, and we hope to have two more players at least in the building before the end of today.”

Asked where he would like to strengthen the squad, Edinburgh said: “We would like another striker, and a defender.

“I feel we need that, and that is where we are working on, but so far it hasn’t resulted in what we hoped it would.”