Cobblers boss Edinburgh targeting three more central defenders

Justin Edinburgh has confirmed he will be signing three more central defenders.

The Town squad currently boasts just one centre-half in Leon Barnett, who signed from SkyBet League One rivals Bury last month.

Justin Edinburgh

Edinburgh allowed player of the year Zander Diamond, Gaby Zakuani, Rod McDonald and loanee Lewin Nyatanga to all leave Sixfields at the end of last season, and he says that was because it was a department of the squad that needed overhauling.

Goalkeeper Adam Smith also left and will be replaced, with the Cobblers boss pointing to the defensive record from last season as a reason for the clearout.

When asked how many central defenders he is still looking to sign, Edinburgh said: “We definitely need three more in there, no doubt about that and we are pushing on with it.

“We’re good in the full-back positions, and we are very competitive in the striking areas, and that is what we want, competition for places.

I know eyebrows were raised when Zander went, Rod, and Adam Smith, but what we have to look at is we were in that bottom four for conceding goals, and we can’t hide away from that Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

“I don’t think we had that in the squad last season, it was an unbalanced one, and we do need three more centre-halves.”

The Cobblers boss then went on to highlight the reasons for the defensive overhaul he is undertaking.

“We need to improve defensively,” said Edinburgh. “We scored a lot of goals last season, but we were in the bottom four for conceding.

“I know eyebrows were raised when Zander went, Rod, and Adam Smith, but what we have to look at is we were in that bottom four for conceding goals, and we can’t hide away from that.

“Ther personnel needed to change, and it is my job to do that.

“I think with Leon Barnett we have got a fantastic professional with a winning mentality, and he is somebody who still has a desire to be successful.

“They are the kind of players we have to bring in to make us better.”