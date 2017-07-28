Cobblers boss Edinburgh says striker signing is no Long shot

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh is delighted to have secured the services of highly-rated Burnley striker Chris Long on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old put pen to paper on the deal on Friday, and will swap life with the Premier League Clarets spend the next 10 months in claret and white at Sixfields.

Chris Long

Former Everton front man Long spent two loan spells in Sky Bet League One last season, firstly at Fleetwood Town and then at Bolton Wanderers, and Edinburgh believes he has signed a real talent.

“Chris is a very good signing for us,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He is a quality striker and possesses real pace which frightens defenders.

“He is a player who has already performed well at league one level, he knows the league and he knows he has the attributes and the quality to be a big asset to us.

Chris is a player who has already performed well at league one level, he knows the league and he knows he has the attributes and the quality to be a big asset to us Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh

“I know he has been a player who has interested a number of clubs, so we are delighted we have been able to secure his services and we are excited about bringing him in to the squad.”

Long becomes Edinburgh’s 12th signing of a hectic summer, and the Town boss admitted his extensive squad rebuilding job is now almost complete, with just one more player to sign.

“I think all we will be adding now is another goalkeeper which should complete a strong summer of recruitment for us, and we are happy with the balance of the squad,” said the Cobblers manager.

Town complete their pre-season campaign on Saturday when they host league two side Newport County at Sixfields (ko 3pm).