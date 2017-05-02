Cobblers boss Edinburgh says ‘senior goalkeeper’ will be signed to replace Adam Smith

Boss Justin Edinburgh has confirmed the Cobblers will be signing ‘a senior goalkeeper’ to replace the departing Adam Smith.

The 24-year-old’s Town contract has expired, and on Tuesday it was revealed Smith will be leaving Sixfields with the club deciding not to offer him a new contract.

Signed from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, the highly-rated Smith enjoyed a fantastic first season in Cobblers colours, being an ever-present as he helped Chris Wilder’s team to the Sky Bet League Two title, and being named in the EFL team of the year in the process.

This season has proved to be more mixed, with the shot-stopper dropped by previous boss Rob Page in November after a run of costly mistakes, but he still made 44 starts and is still seen as a goalkeeper of enormous potential.

But Edinburgh, who also announced that Zander Diamond, Paul Anderson, Neal Eardley and Emmanuel Sonupe are leaving the club, made it clear he feels the goalkeeping position is one that can be improved.

“Every decision that I have had to make is a tough one, but more so with the ones you release or leave the club,” admitted the Cobblers boss, who has also transfer-listed Jak McCourt, Harry Beautyman, Rod McDonald and Raheem Hanley.

“In my time here, at first we tightened up defensively, but I think you have to try and make changes where possible, and Adam was out of contract.

“Our goals against record isn’t the best in the league, and that is not solely down to Adam, but he is a part of that unit.

“I felt there was an opportunity for me as a manager to make a change in that position, and try and better us in that department.

“I have to make my own changes, and goalkeeper is one of those positions that became available.

“Adam’s contract ran out and I felt it was an opportunity for me to make a change.”

Smith was dropped for the final two matches of the league one campaign, being replaced in the team by former Wales Under-21 keeper David Cornell, but Edinburgh confirmed a new goalkeeper will be signed to replace Smith, with the new man and Cornell to battle it out for the no.1 jersey.

“Dai came in and did very well in the two games which I was pleased about, and he is contracted, but there will be another senior goalkeeper we will sign,” said the Cobblers boss.