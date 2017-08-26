Cobblers boss Edinburgh knows Sixfields will be rocking for Posh derby date

Despite the Cobblers’ horror start to the season, boss Justin Edinburgh knows he can rely on the club’s supporters will be 100 per cent behind their team in Saturday’s crucial derby showdown with Peterborough United.

The Town manager admits there could be some anxiety among the fans as they roll up following the four straight defeats that have ushered in the new campaign, but he is expecting nothing other than a positive atmosphere inside Sixfields for what is a huge game.

And even if there is a nervousness around the ground come 3pm on Saturday, Edinburgh says it is up to the players to ‘embrace’ that and use it to their advantage as they go in search of their first win of the Sky Bet League One campaign.

“There is always going to be anxiety, and we can’t hide away from that, we can’t change that,” said Edinburgh, who will be leading his team out for only their second home game of the season, the first having ended in a narrow 1-0 loss to Fleetwood.

“We have to embrace it because it is part and parcel of the industry we are in.

“It is how we handle it, and then how we use it to our advantage, because I have no doubt the fans that come will get behind us.

“I always say fans are in a position to vent their anger after games, and rightly so, but since I have been here, the crowd have been behind us in games from minute one to minute 96, 97 or whatever.

“I know we all have the same desire to get the result, and I am sure the supporters wil play their part in us getting that.

“We have had some really good atmospheres at home since I have been here.

“I think myself, the crowd and the players have worked well together and they have played their part in the team putting performances in.

“The fans will play their part on Saturday, they will get behind their team as they always do.”

Peterborough have sold out their near 1,400 allocation for the game, while some tickets are still available in the home sections.