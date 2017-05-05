Cobblers boss Edinburgh keen to get new players in as quickly as possible

Justin Edinburgh admits it’s a case of ‘the sooner we can get the players in the better’ as he sets about rebuilding his Cobblers squad for the new season.

The club announced its retained list earlier this week, with five players released, a further four placed on the tansfer list, and the six loan players utilised in the second half of the season returning to their parent clubs.

It all means the Cobblers squad is looking a little light as the players head off for their summer holidays, and Edinburgh is keen not to waste any time in getting those numbers up.

Asked he would like new signings to be made as quickly as possible, Edinburgh said: “Of course we would.

“People will be saying to me ‘what are your targets’, ‘what is your points target for next season’, and I can’t give an answer to that until I assemble a squad, because I don’t know what my squad is going to be like until I finalise it.

“In my head I am thinking ‘we can do this, we can do that’, but the sooner we can get the players in the better.

“That is where you get the continuity, and you know you can plan and start looking beyond signings and getting everything into place.

“So tomorrow would be great if I could get them all, but I know that is unrealistic.”

Edinburgh revealed he has already spoken to players in a bid to tempt them to Sixfields next season, and is hopeful those targets will be signing, but he and the supporters may also need to be a little patient.

“We have been in contact with players before the end of the season,” said the Cobblers boss. “And some of those players are still playing and have other commitments.

“But we would like to think over the next couple of weeks things will start to happen and we will start gettting the players in we want.”

The Cobblers have yet to make a new signing from an external club, but John-Joe O’Toole and Marc Richards have signed new deals, and academy products James Goff and Joe Iaciofano have both signed professional contracts.