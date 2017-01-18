Cobblers boss Edinburgh happy with ‘very competitive’ playing budget

Boss Justin Edinburgh says he is ‘very happy’ with the playing budget he has inherited at the Cobblers and says it is a ‘very competitive’ one.

The 47-year-old started work at Sixfields on Monday, and has moved swiftly to strengthen his squad with the signing of highly-rated Crystal Palace striker Keshi Anderson on loan until the end of the season.

Other signings are set to follow before the end of the January transfer window, with the manager saying on Monday that funds had ‘been made available’ and that he was looking to freshen up the Town squad ‘sooner rather than later’.

And he has declared himself happy with the money he has been given to shake things up and keep the Cobblers in Sky Bet League One, but also stressed that is still down to him and the players to try and overachieve in the final four months of the season.

Town chairman Kelvin Thomas went on record last month to state the Cobblers budget would put them ‘15th or 16th’ in a list in league one, but the new manager is satisfied with what he has been told he can spend.

“I am very happy with the budget here, it’s very competitive,” said Edinburgh.

“You can never shy away from it, you know what your budget is, you know where that should take you, but you have to try and overachieve, that has to be the plan because everybody is trying to overachive.

“Everybody wants to chase and finish as high as they can, but I think as long as everybody is at an understanding, and are realistic, that doesn’t stop anybody trying to overachieve for periods of time, but that can’t always be done.

“We are competitive, and I sit here now and think it is a good budget, a competitive budget, and it can take us higher than where we are.”