Cobblers boss Edinburgh hails signing of ‘high quality’ defender Taylor

Boss Justin Edinburgh believes the Cobblers have secured the signing of a ‘high quality’ central defender after they completed a deal to bring former Aberdeen man Ashton Taylor to Sixfields.

Edinburgh has been working all summer to bring in central defenders, but prior to today had only succeeded in landing Leon Barnett from Bury.

But that area of the squad has now been strengthened significantly by the signing of former Wales Under-21 international Taylor, who is now 26, and Edinburgh is pleased with the business he has done.

“It is no secret we have been looking to add central defenders to the squad and we have secured a high quality one in Ash,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He may only be 26, but he already has well over 300 appearances under his belt and we are signing a player at a good age with a lot of experience.”

As well as 125 appearances for Aberdeen in the top flight of Scottish football, Taylor has also played more than 200 games in England at league one level with Tranmere Rovers.

Edinburgh says he is a player who knows what challenge will be facing him in a Cobblers shirt next season, and said: “Ash is dominant in the air, and he is a big threat at set plays.

“He is brave and puts his body on the line and he is just the sort of character we need.

“He is tall but is also athletic with it, and he knows all about league one and the challenges we will face.

“Ash is also a leader off the pitch, he will fit in well and we are delighted to have brought him to the club.”