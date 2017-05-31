Cobblers boss Edinburgh delighted to land ‘leader’ Barnett

Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh believes he has landed ‘a leader’ in the signing of central defender Leon Barnett from Bury.

The 31-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Sixfields after having his contract at Gigg Lane terminated, and Edinburgh is delighted after landing his man.

Barnett has played plenty of games in the Premier League, Championship and in league one, once being bought from Luton Town by West Bromwich Albion for £2.5 million, and the Cobblers boss said: “Leon is a dominant, leader type centre half who puts his body on the line.

“He has played a lot of his football in the top two tiers with a fair amount of success and he has a lot of quality.

“Leon has three promotions from the Championship to the Premier League on his CV and we believe the qualities he has will be a big help to the squad.

“He is another good character, he is a winner, he is mobile, aggressive, big and brave and I think he will fit in well.”

Barnett becomes the only contracted central defender on the Cobblers books.