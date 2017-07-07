Cobblers boss Edinburgh delighted as he seals deal for Manchester United teenager Poole

Boss Justin Edinburgh has spoken of his delight at clinching the season-long loan signing of Manchester United central defender Regan Poole.

The 19-year-old is a player that Edinburgh knows well, having given him his Football League debut as a 16-year-old when he was in charge at Newport County.

The Town boss believes the Cobblers have got themselves an ‘exceptionally talented player’, as well as a youngster who is ‘ahead of his years’, and can play in the heart of defence or as a holding midfielder.

Poole made 17 appearances for Newport before being sold to United in a deal reportedly worth up to £400,000, and he has made one first team appearance at Old Trafford, as a late substitute for Ander Herrera in a 5-1 Europa League win over Midtjylland in February, 2016.

He has also played for United’s Under-23 team, and Edinburgh said: “Regan is a somebody I know well from my time at Newport County and he is an exceptionally talented player.

“I gave him his debut as a 16 year old and he is a player with a fantastic temperament and someone who is well ahead of his years.

“He is a central defender who is comfortable on the ball.

“He is strong, he leaps well and he has all the attributes to be a top, top player. He is mobile and he will complement the other defenders we have at the club well.

“We are delighted he has committed to spend the season with us and I am very pleased to welcome Regan to the club.”

Cardiff-born Poole has represented Wales at all age-groups form Under-17 to Under-21, and was part of his nation’s unbeaten campaign in the Under-20 Toulon Tournament last month, where he was managed by former Cobblers boss Rob Page.

He becomes the Cobblers’ ninth signing of the summer, and the third this week following on from midfielder Yaser Kasim and defender Ashton Taylor.

It means the Town squad is now nearing completion, although the manager is still aiming to sign a goalkeeper, another central defender, a midfielder and attacker.

“I think we have made some very strong signings this week,” said the Town boss.

“And while work to strengthen the squad will continue, I am delighted with our recruitment so far.”

The Cobblers play their first pre-season friendly at Sileby Rangers on Saturday (ko 3pm) before jetting off to Spain for a week-long training camp on Sunday morning.