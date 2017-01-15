Cobblers boss Edinburgh appoints Kerslake as his assistant

New Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh has moved quickly to make his first signing as Cobblers boss by bringing in David Kerslake as his assistant manager.

Kerslake was Edinburgh’s number two at Gillingham, and the former Tottenham defender will be starting his second spell at Sixfields as he was also assistant to Colin Calderwood when he was Cobblers manager.

Paddy Kenny

The appointment of Kerslake also means the end of the road at Northampton for Rob Page’s assistant Paul Wilkinson, as well as goalkeeping coach Paddy Kenny and fitness coach John Harbin.

All three leave the club with immediate effect.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: “We certainly appreciate the job that Paul, Paddy and John did preparing the team and guiding them through the Scunthorpe game in difficult circumstances.

“They conducted themselves very professionally this week and I have nothing but praise for them.

Paul Wilkinson (left) and Rob Page

“We thank them all for their work this season and wish them every success for the future.”

Kerslake, who is 50, was a team-mate of Edinburgh’s at Spurs, and as well as helping Calderwood steer the Cobblers to promotion from league two in 2006, he has also enjoyed coaching spells at Nottingham Forest, Watford and Cardiff City, as well as the Gills.

As well as playing for Toettenham, Kerslake also played for Queens Park Rangers, Swindon Town, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.