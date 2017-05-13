Chance to celebrate the Cobblers’ title-winning class of 87

THE small matter of 30 years ago Cobblers supporters were celebrating one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history as Graham Carr’s all-conquering class of 1987 claimed the Division Four title.

And Town fans can relive those glory days this Saturday night (May 13) at a special players’ reunion at the Park Inn Hotel in Northampton town centre.

Manager Carr will be in attendance, along with the players from that memorable, free-scoring season, including the likes of Trevor Morley, Richard Hill and Graham ‘Rambo’ Reed.

The night is entitled ‘To The Top’ and has been organised by the Northampton Town Supporters Trust to mark the 30th anniversary of that great season.

There will be the chance to meet the players, there is a buffet on the night, and films of Cobblers action will be shown on the big screen.

The 1986/87 team enjoyed an impressive record of 29 wins, nine draws and just seven losses as they charged to a rare league title.

Indeed, the club didn’t win another divisional title until Chris Wilder’s team won Sky Bet League Two a year ago.

Carr’s team’s run to the division four title included an undefeated streak lasting four months.

They were virtually unstoppable in the first half of the season, and at one stage they won 21 out of 25 matches, including a 100 per cent victory record in October, 1986.

Midfielder Hill was the main goalscorer, notching an incredible 33 times, while Ian Benjamin netted 23, Trevor Morley 16 and Phil Chard 13.

Hill was rewarded for his efforts with a big money move to Watford at the end of the season, having caught the eye of Hornets boss Graham Taylor.

Tickets for the reunion cost £20 and are available by emailing Roger Averill roger.averill1@bt internet.com - alternatively, tickets are available on the night, with the doors opening at 8pm.