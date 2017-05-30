Chairman Thomas ‘really pleased’ with Cobblers season ticket sales

With one day left before the end of the early bird discount, Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas has declared himself ‘really pleased’ with season-ticket sales ahead of the new Sky Bet League One campaign.

The discounted price offer runs out at close of business on Wednesday (May 31), and Thomas says that ticket-sales are on a par with the same time last year, when an impressive 3,260 were sold ahead of June 1.

That was a time when there was a real feelgood factor following the league two title success under Chris Wilder, and Thomas is delighted that sales have held up after the club maintained its league one status.

Asked about the take up on season tickets so far, Thomas said: “It has been excellent.

“James (Whiting, chief executive) has told me we are going to be at, or possibly above, last year’s numbers at this stage, and you can’t ask for much more than that.

“I am really pleased with the level of support, and it gives us a good indication that we are doing something right as a club.”

Season ticket prices are frozen if they are are purchased on or before May 31, and it means season ticket holders who purchase before the end of Wednesday will pay the same price they were paying for league two football six years ago.

An adult season ticket is available in the north stand for less than £11 per game ahead of the discount deadline.

Season tickets are on sale from Sixfields and via www.ntfcdirect.co.uk

Full details are available at ntfc.co.uk