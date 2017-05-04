Chairman Thomas ready for Sixfields playing debut in charity match

THE Sky Bet League One season may be over, but there is still football to be enjoyed at Sixfields this weekend - and Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas will be among those strutting his stuff.

On Friday night (May 5), an RAF Select XI will take on a Celebrity XI raising money for Help for Heroes and Once Upon A Smile at Sixfields, with kick-off at 7.30pm

A number of celebrities have already confirmed their availability, including Emmerdale star Danny Miller, X-Factor and I’m a Celebrity’s Jake Quickenden, former Blackburn Rovers and Birmignham City footballer David Dunn, Jamie Reed from TOWIE, Birds of a Feather star Charlie Quirke and actor Daniel Jillings.

Cobblers chairman Thomas will also be donning his boots for the game, and he hopes that Cobblers supporters will turn out in force to support two excellent causes.

“We are looking forward to a really good evening, and I am pleased that I could help,” said Thomas.

“A number of celebrities have already signed up to take part, and I understand more will be announced.

“It is very important for us as a club to show our commitment to charity and this is another way that we can play our part.

“It should be lots of fun and the organisers are also hoping for a spectacular fly past that will take place just before kick-off, and that should be quite a sight, weather permitting.”

Tickets cost just £7 for adults and £4 for concessions

They available here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/soccer-for-heroes-tickets-30350859237

Alternatively, they are avialable from the Sixfields ticket office.