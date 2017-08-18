Bullish Pierre adamant Cobblers will come good

They may have lost all three games so far this season but there is no shortage of confidence in the Cobblers camp, at least judging by the upbeat outlook of Aaron Pierre.

Whilst it’s fair to say the former Wycombe man would have hoped for better things from his first three games as a Cobbler, there is no doubt in his mind that things will come good.

Pierre has been an ever-present in the team so far, playing as the left centre-back of a three-man defence alongside Ash Taylor and one of Leon Barnett or Regan Poole.

And it’s that defence which has provided manager Justin Edinburgh with the biggest positive to come out of their opening week, but the same cannot be said at the other end of the pitch where their struggles have been all too apparent.

Three games, three defeats and no goals would drain the confidence and self-belief of lesser teams, but Pierre is certain that better times are just around the corner.

He said: “There’s a lot of new guys here, including myself, so it takes a bit of time to gel but I don’t see any need to worry whatsoever because individually we’re all good players, it’s just a matter of time before we go on a good run.

The goals will come, the clean sheets will come and everyone will be happy. Just give us a little bit of time to gel as a team and we’ll go on a good run I believe.

“I don’t believe there’s any reason to panic. I’m a defender and I have plenty of faith in my midfield and strikers, as well as my defence, so I don’t think there’s any issue.

“The goals will come, the clean sheets will come and everyone will be happy. Just give us a little bit of time to gel as a team and we’ll go on a good run I believe.”

The 24-year-old defender became Town’s 11th of 13 summer signings last month and though Edinburgh’s 3-5-2 system requires a bit of getting used to, he’s settling in well.

“It’s a new formation for me personally,” he said. “I was only 19 or 20 when I last played it so it’s something to get used to but it’s an ‘in’ formation and it’s good for us to get forward with numbers.

“Whatever the gaffer wants you just have to do what he says and perform as best as you can, regardless of the situation.

“I got welcomed in very easily and there are some great lads here. I felt normal as soon as soon as I stepped in the door and I’m ready to go.”

When you are a team struggling for goals, the last thing you need is to squander three glaring chances in the space of 10 seconds.

Unfortunately, that was the case for Pierre and the Cobblers on Saturday when Fleetwood’s Alex Cairns denied him twice and then Billy Waters with three miraculous saves, which even won praise from Manchester United’s David De Gea on Twitter.

“It kind of haunts me even today! I’ve been watching it over and over again and it’s a great save – you don’t get many saves back-to-back-back like that,” admitted Pierre.

“I should have scored but it was a massive improvement from the Shrewsbury game in terms of going forward and creating chances.”

At least the Valley holds fond memories for Pierre, who added: “I played there as a youngster but not as a senior player and I haven’t lost there so hopefully it’s where everything changes for us and we go on a winning run.”