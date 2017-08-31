BREAKING: Thomas says Cobblers have ‘potential targets’ to replace Edinburgh, but Kerslake will take temporary charge

David Kerslake will take temporary charge of the Cobblers following Justin Edinburgh’s sacking.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas announced Edinburgh’s departure on Thursday afternoon, and says the club does have ‘potential targets’ in mind to take over the hot seat.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

But for now, Edinburgh’s assistant Kerlsake will take over first team affairs and be in charge of training ahead of the Cobblers’ next match, will is on September 9 against Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields.

Thomas thanked Edinburgh for his efforts while in charge at Sixfields, and in particular the fact he came in and steered the team away from relegation in the second half of last season.

But the chairman admitted what has been served up by a squad that saw 14 new faces added over the summer, simply isn’t good enough, with four defeats out of four in the league, and the team also out of the EFL Carabao Cup.

Saturday’s 4-1 humbling at the hands of Peterborough United proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Edinburgh.

The Cobblers suffered a humiliating 4-1 derby defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on Saturday

The Cobblers sit rock bottom of Sky Bet League One, which is not where Thomas, the board, the supporters or majority share-holders 5USport expected to be, and Edinburgh has paid the price for that bad start.

“Justin did a good job for us in difficult circumstances and achieved what was asked of him when he came in last season by retaining our League 1 status, for which we will always be grateful,” said Thomas.

“However results overall haven’t gone as well as any of us would have liked, but Justin is an honest and hard working individual and we wish him well for the future.”

On the immediate future, the Town chairman said: “David Kerslake will take temporary charge of the squad as we begin discussions to find our next manager.

“We do have some potential targets in mind and with a free weekend this weekend it does allow us some time.

“It is important that the focus of the squad is now on the game with Doncaster Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday, September 9.”

The Cobblers were scheduled to travel to Wigan Athletic this Saturday, but the game has been postponed as the Latics have had three players called up for international duty.