BREAKING NEWS: Skipper Richards signs new Cobblers contract

Skipper Marc Richards has signed a new one-year deal to stay at the Cobblers.

The 34-year-old was due to be out of contract this summer after three years at the club, but he has extended that by a further 12 months, and manager Justin Edinburgh is delighted to have retained ‘a leader’ in the squad.

“Marc is not just a very good player, he is a captain, a leader and someone who helps sets the tone in the dressing room,” said Edinburgh.

“He has a fantastic attitude, his goal tally this season is impressive, he looks as fit and strong as ever and we are delighted we have retained his services.

“I know he feels happy and settled at the club, and we have re-signed a top, top professional and someone who can help us take the club forward.”

The re-signing of Richards, who will turn 35 in July, follows on from Friday’s news that midfielder John-Joe O’Toole has also signed a new contract, and the Town boss believes he has done some ‘excellent’ business.

“In the last two days we have kept hold of two of our key players from the last two seasons,” said Edinburgh.

“They have scored 55 goals for the club in that time, and it is an excellent way to begin our summer’s work.

“I know the supporters hold both players in very high esteem and I am sure they will be delighted with this news.”

Richards is in his second spell at Sixfields, having also been a Town player between 2003 and 2005.

On that occasion he scored 13 times in an injury-hit spell that saw him make 42 starts and 24 substitute appearances, and since he was brought back to the club by Chris Wilder in the summer of 2014 he has been the captain of the club, and a prolific goal scorer.

He has been the Cobblers top scorer for the past two seasons with 18 in each campaign, and he will be again this time around having scored 13 times.

That has taken his tally in his second spell to an impressive 49 goals in 91 starts and 27 substitute appearances.

In he has now scored 62 goals for the Cobblers, and is closing in on 200 career goals as he now has 186 to his name.

Since Edinburgh has been in charge, Richards has been a virtual ever-present in the Cobblers team, scoring six times in 18 matches.