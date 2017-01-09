BREAKING NEWS: Cobblers sack manager Rob Page

The Cobblers have sacked manager Rob Page.

The Welshman has paid gthe price for a run of nine defeats in 11 games in all competitions, with Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers the final straw for chairman Kelvin Thomas.

“We are disappointed to make this decision regarding Rob, however following the recent run of results we feel that a change is necessary,” said Thomas.

“Rob has always been extremely professional throughout his time and has only ever wanted the club to be successful.

“It was always going to be a very tough challenge following last year and the expectation that created, so we thank him for his efforts and we wish him very well for the future.

“Paul Wilkinson will take temporary charge of the team whilst we begin discussions with potential replacements, and all focus will now shift to preparations for Saturday’s important fixture against Scunthorpe United here at Sixfields.”