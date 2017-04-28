BREAKING: Midfielder John-Joe O’Toole signs new two-year deal at Cobblers

John-Joe O’Toole has handed Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh ‘a huge boost’ by signing a new two-year deal to stay at Sixfields.

The free-scoring midfielder’s contract was due to expire this summer, but the 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a new contract and will be staying a Cobbler.

The news will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters, and is also a massive positive for Edinburgh.

“Securing the services of John-Joe is a huge boost for us,” said the Cobblers boss.

“We knew there would be a lot of interest in him so we were very keen to get John-Joe’s future secured early and we are delighted to have done just that.

“Goalscoring midfielders are very hard to come by and John-Joe won us some big matches this season with some very important goals.

“His all round game was also very impressive and I have delighted with his attitude and commitment to the club.

“We have re-signed a player at an excellent age and this is fantastic business to start our summer work.”

O’Toole won’t be able to celebrate his new deal with a final appearance of the campagin against Gillingham on Sunday though, as he has undergone an operation on his troublesome groin injury.

“Once John-Joe’s future was resolved, and our safety was secured, it made sense to get his surgery done now to give him the maximum recovery time so he is fully fit for pre-season,” said Edinburgh.

“The surgery went well and he is now recovering before he steps up his work as we get closer to pre-season.”

O’Toole has been a key player for the Cobblers for the past two seasons.

He joined the Cobblers in the summer of 2014, and after a troubled first campaign, he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Sixfields.

In all he has scored 26 goals from midfield in just 106 starts and 23 substitute appearances for the club, but 24 of those have come in the past two seasons.

A hugely popular figure with the club’s supporters, O’Toole was named the Chronicle & Echo Supporters’ Player of the Year award for the club’s record breaking Sky Bet League Two title winning campaign last season.