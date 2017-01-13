BREAKING: Justin Edinburgh is named Cobblers boss

Former Gillingham and Newport County manager Justin Edinburgh has been appointed the new Cobblers boss.

Less than five days after sacking Rob Page, Town chairman Kelvin Thomas has moved quickly to name his replacement.

Edinburgh, who lost his job as Gills boss on January 3, saw off plenty of competiton to land the top job at Sixfields.

The 47-year-old will have a watching brief for the Cobblers’ home Sky Bet League One clash with Scunthorpe United on Saturday, before officially taking charge on Monday.

Edinburgh’s managerial career to date has seen him do solid jobs at various clubs, with the highlight a promotion from the Conference with Newport County.

After short spells with Billericay, Fisher Athletic and Grays Athletic, Edinburgh impressed in charge of the Cobblers’ county rivals Rushden & Diamonds.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender was in charge at Nene Park for two years, and in 2010 he guided them to the Conference play-off semi-finals, where they lost over two legs to Chris Wilder’s Oxford United.

After Rushden’s expulsion from the Conference in 2011, Edinburgh took over at Newport and in 2013 he guided the south Wales club back into the Football League after a 25-year absence with a 2-0 play-off final win over Wrexham at Wembley.

He had steered them to sixth in league two the following season, and after turning down a move to Sixfields when he was approached by the Cobblers to replace Aidy Boothroyd, he was tempted to take over at league one side Gillingham in February 2015, helping the Kent side to avoid relegation after Peter Taylor’s sacking.

His only full season in charge at the Priestfield Stadium saw the Gills fade after an excellent first hal of the season to finish in ninth place, and after a mixed start to the current campaign he lost his job with Gillingham sitting 17th in league one, a place below the Cobblers.

As a player, Edinburgh was a left-back and spent most of his career at Tottenham, where he won the FA Cup in 1991 and the League Cup in 1999.

He also played for Southend United and Portsmouth.