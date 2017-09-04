BREAKING: Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink named new Cobblers boss

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is the new Cobblers boss.

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers manager was today (Monday) announced as successor to Justin Edinburgh, who was sacked last Thursday.

It is understood the former Netherlands, Chelsea, Leeds United and Middlesbrough striker was the number one target for chairman Kelvin Thomas and the Town board, and following a weekend of negotiations, the deal was finalised with Hasselbaink putting pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Hasslebaink, who holds a UEFA A licence, was a free agent, having lost his job as QPR boss last November.

The 45-year-old had only been in charge at Loftus Road for 11 months, and was dismissed with the Rs 17th in the Sky Bet Championship.

He had joined QPR after a successful stint in charge of Burton, steering the Brewers to the league two title in May, 2015, having taken over from Gary Rowett the previous November.

The following season, Burton started their league one campaign brilliantly, and were top of the table when Hasselbaink was tempted away to take over at QPR.

Hasselbaink’s first managerial appointment was with Royal Antwerp in the second division in Belgium, and in his one full season in charge he guided the team to a seventh place finish, before turning down a contract to stay at the club, leaving in May, 2013.

As a player, Hasselbaink enjoyed an exceptional career.

After spells in the Netherlands with Telstar and AZ, Hasselbaink went to Portugal to play for Campomaiorense before joining Boavista, where he scored 20 goals in 29 appearances as they won the national cup.

That form saw him attract the attention of Leeds United, and he signed for the then Premier League club in 1997 for a fee of £2m.

He spent two years at Elland Road, scoring 42 goals in 87 appearances, winning the Golden Boot in 1998/99, before he was signed by Spanish side Athletico Madrid for £12m.

Hasselbaink spent just one season in Spain, scoring a stunning 24 goals in 34 La Liga starts, but he couldn’t stop the club from getting relegated.

His form won him a move back to England, as Chelsea forked out £15m for his services.

The Dutchman went on to spend four seasons at Stamford Bridge, claiming another Golden Boot in his first season.

In all, he netted 88 goals for the Blues, and at the end of his contract he joined Middlesbrough on a free, scoring 34 goals for the north east side in two seasons, and helping Steve McClaren’s team to the UEFA Cup Final.

As his career came to and end, Hasselbaink spent a seaason apiece at Charlton and Cardiff City, before retiring.

In the international arena, Hasselbaink scored nine times in 23 appearances for the Netherlands, and played at the 1998 World Cup.