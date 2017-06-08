BREAKING: Cobblers win race to sign Cheltenham striker Billy Waters

The Cobblers have swooped to sign highly-rated striker Billy Waters from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old was the Robins’ 16-goal top-scorer last season, and has reportedly attracted the attention of a clutch of clubs, but Town boss Justin Edinburgh has persuaded the player his future lies at Sixfields.

Waters had been offered a new contract to stay at Whaddon Road, and was believed to be a target for the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City and Forest Green Rovers, but he has decided to move on and has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at the Cobblers.

The Epsom-born player came through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra, making 15 starts and 15 substitute appearances at Gresty Road, scoring three goals, before being released.

He dropped from Sky Bet League One to the National League as he joined former Cobblers boss Gary Johnson’s Cheltenham following their relegation in 2015, and his career has gone from strength to strength from there.

Waters netted 11 times in 38 appearances as the Robins secured promotion back to the Football League at the first attempt by winning the National League title, and then scored 16 goals in 55 games as Johnson’s side maintained their League status in 2016/17.

He was the club’s top scorer and also picked up four player of the year awards at the end of the campaign, including supporters’ player of the year, and the players’ player gong.

In all at Cheltenham, Waters scored 27 goals in 69 starts and 24 substitute appearances.