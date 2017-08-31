BREAKING: Cobblers sign QPR goalkeeper Ingram on season-long loan

The Cobblers have added a third senior goalkeeper to their squad with the signing of Queens Park Rangers shot-stopper Matt Ingram on a season-long loan.

Ingram joins David Cornell and Luke Coddington in the Sixfields ranks, with Coddington only having joined from Huddersfield Town a fortnight ago.

Town, who on Thursday announced the sacking of manager Justin Edinburgh, have gone through with the deal to take the former Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper.

Ingram stands at 6ft 3in, and played against the Cobblers in the Carabao Cup first round tie at Loftus Road earlier this month.

The 23-year-old began his career at home town club Wycombe and made 140 appearances for the Chairboys, including several against the Cobblers.

His impressive form for Gareth Ainsworth’s men led to him being linked to a number of clubs from a higher level, and he moved to Loftus Road in January, 2016 for an undisclosed fee.

He has made 10 appearances for the Rs to date, but hasn’t played a league game since May, 2016, with starts since then being restricted to cup competitions.

Ingram has played twice for the Loftus Road club this season, keeping a clean sheet against the Cobblers and then in the 4-1 second round defeat to west London rivals Brentford on August 22.