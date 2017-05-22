BREAKING: Cobblers sign Port Vale midfielder Sam Foley on two-year deal

The Cobblers have signed Port Vale midfielder Sam Foley on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has previously played for Town manager Justin Edinburgh at Newport County, and becomes the Cobblers’ third new signing of the summer, following on from Daniel Powell and George Smith.

He played at Sixfields as recently as March, as he was in the Vale team beaten 2-1 in Sky Bet League One meeting with the Cobblers, and has turned down the offer of a new contract with the relegated Valiants to sign on at Sixfields.

Foley worked his way through the youth ranks at Cheltenham Town, but failed to make a first-team appearance at Whaddon Road.

He then signed a one-year deal at Kidderminster Harriers, but again didn’t play for the first team, instead being sent out on loan spells at Redditch and then Newport County, who were in the Conference South at the time.

In June, 2009, Foley signed for Newport and was a key part of the team promoted to the National League, with his second and third seasons in south Wales being played under Edinburgh’s management.

After rejecting a new contract offer from Edinburgh at Newport, Foley went on to sign for Yeovil Town, and spent a spell on loan at Shrewsbury Town, before being signed for Vale, then managed by Rob Page, in the summer of 2015.

In his two seasons at Vale Park he made 79 starts and four substitute appearances, scoring seven goals, although he only managed one last season as the Burslem club were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Overall in his career, Foley has made 234 starts in all competitions, as well as 45 susbstitute appearances, scoring 31 goals.

Born in St Albans, Foley played for the Republic of Ireland Under-18s. and is described as being ‘a strong and hard working midfielder’.

His contract at the Cobblers will come into effect on July 1.