BREAKING: Cobblers sign Burnley forward Chris Long in loan deal

The Cobblers have strengthened their attacking department with the signing of Burnley forward Chris Long on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old was on the radar of a number of clubs, but has chosen to commit to life in Northampton until next May.

A pacy player with an eye for goal, Long began his career at Everton, coming though the youth ranks at Goodison Park, and making one appearance for the Toffees first team, as a late substitute in a Europa League clash with Krasnoda in December, 2014.

While at Everton, Long enjoyed loan spells at MK Dons and Brentford, with the latter seeing him hit a purple patch as he netted four goals in two starts and nine susbtitute appearances in the Championship.

Deciding his future lay away from Goodison, Long was signed by Burnley, who had just been relegated to the Championship, in the summer of 2015 for a fee reported to be worth £1million.

Long made one start and 10 substitute appearances for the Clarets in their promotion season of 2015/16, without finding the target, and as Sean Dyche’s men returned to the Premier League, the Liverpudlian was sent out on loan to get senior games under his belt.

He spent the first half of last season at Fleetwood, scoring four times in 18 starts and five substitute appearances, before joining Bolton Wanderers in January.

Long made three starts and seven substitute appearances for the Trotters as they sealed promotion to the Championship, scoring once in a 4-1 win over Walsall.

Long also picked up two red cards last season, one for Fleetwood and one for Bolton.

The striker has represented England at Under-16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, netting four times in 11 appearances for his country.

Long still has 12 months left on the initial three-year deal he signed at Turf Moor in 2015.

He has undergone a full pre-season at Burnley, and has featured in three of the Clarets’ pre-season friendlies, including a run-out in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at Preston North End.

That means Long is fit and ready to play in the Cobblers’ final pre-season outing against Newport County on Saturday.