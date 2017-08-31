BREAKING: Cobblers sack boss Justin Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh has been sacked after just eight months as Cobblers manager.

The 47-year-old was only handed the job in mid-January following the dismissal of Rob Page, and in his first three months in charge he did what he was tasked to to do and guided the club to Sky Bet League One survival.

But the team crawled over the line as they failed to win any of their last eight games of last season, and after a terrible start to the new campaign that sees the Cobblers rock-bottom of the league one table, chairman Kelvin Thomas has decided to act quickly.

Following significant investment from new majority shareholders, the Chinese company 5USport, Edinburgh was given the green light for a hectic summer of recruitment and signed 14 new players.

There was excitement and expectation as the season approached, but the Town lost their opening five matches of the campaign, and were humiliated 4-1 at Sixfields by bitter local rivals Peterborough United on Saturday.

Town have also lost to Shrewsbury Town, Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic in the league, as well as Queens Park Rangers in the League Cup, but it was the result and listless perforamnce against Posh that proved to be the final straw for Thomas and the Cobblers board.

Despite angry chants from large sections of the Cobblers support at the weekend calling for Edinburgh to be sacked, he was allowed to stay on the immediate aftermath of that embarrassment.

Edinburgh led the Cobblers as they avoided defeat for the first time this season with a 1-1 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Cambridge United on Tuesday night, but the manager cut a strangely subdued figure as he spent the entire game sat in the dugout, when he normally prowls the edge of his technical area.

After the match, he spoke of regrouping and working hard to get things right in the future, but the former Tottenham Hotspur defender whill now not get the chance.

he has gone, just 32 weeks after joining the club.

In all, Edinburgh took charge of just 26 matches at Sixfields, winning six, drawing six, and losing 14.

With the Cobblers not having tasted victory since way back on March 14, Edinburgh loses his job having failed to win any of his last 14 matches in charge, losing nine of those.

